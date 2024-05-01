Covid vaccine side-effects: BJP put lives at stake for extorting donations, says Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Amid a controversy over the "side effects" of Covishield vaccine, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of putting the lives of people at stake for "extorting political donations" from a vaccine manufacturer.

Demanding a high-level judicial probe into it, Yadav said allowing such lethal medicines amounts to a conspiracy to murder someone and those responsible should be prosecuted.

"Around 80 crore Indians have been given the Covishield vaccine, which is two doses per person, and the company that made its original formula has said that it causes a risk of heart attack," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Those who have lost their loved ones due to the side effects of the vaccine or who feared the ill effects of the vaccine, their doubts and fears have now been proven right," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.