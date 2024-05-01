'Nobody is scared': Congress says decision on Amethi, Raebareli LS seats will be announced in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Amid the mounting suspense over the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, the Congress on Wednesday asserted that "nobody is scared" and a decision on the matter would be announced in the next 24-30 hours.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that party's central election committee (CEC) has empowered Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to finalise the candidates for Amethi and Rarbareli.

"My expectation is that in the next 24-30 hours, the Congress president will finalise and a decision taken by him will be announced," Ramesh said in response to a question at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"Till that is done all the information, all so-called office orders are fake," he said.

Asked why there is delay in taking a decision and if the Congress was scared in fielding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Ramesh said, "There is no delay. Has the BJP not announced its candidates in Raebareli? Smriti Irani is a sitting MP. Nobody is scared, discussions are ongoing, the Congress president has been authorized."

"There is no delay, there is time till May 3," he said.