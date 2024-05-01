SC verdict on Art 370 review petitions today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the Article 370 review petitions on Wednesday. They include those filed by a researcher and an IT professional, Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis, and four from Jammu and Kashmir.

These petitions challenge last year’s December 11th judgment, which upheld the Centre’s decision on August 5th, 2019, to scrap the special status under Article 370 for J&K and bifurcate the state into two UTs - J&K and Ladakh.

There are more than 20 review petitions filed before the apex court in this case, with four from Jammu and Kashmir, including one from a retired trial court judge, Muzzafar Iqbal Khan.

A bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday, May 1st, likely at 1:40 pm, as per the Supreme Court’s cause list.