Where was your respect for Constitution? PM taunts Congress, cites 1985 Shah Bano case

The PM asserted he was committed to the Constitution and ensured its implementation in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370, which provided special status to the erstwhile state.

"Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished. In reality, the Congress could not implement the Constitution in the entire country during its 70-year rule. Our Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir... It was Modi who did it because Modi is committed to the Constitution," emphasised the BJP stalwart.

Modi claimed it was his government that gave reservation rights to Dalits, tribals and OBCs in Kashmir by implementing the Constitution there after removing Article 370.

"Modi works to protect the sanctity of the Constitution in every corner of India. Dalits, tribals and backward classes have already rejected the Congress. The BJP has the highest number of MLAs and MPs from these communities," he noted.

The PM hit back at the opposition INDIA bloc over its "BJP will change the Constitution" narrative and referred to the then-Congress government's decision to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling in the Shah Bano Case of 1985. He alleged that Muslim women have suffered under the Congress rule due to the party's vote-bank politics.

"Congress shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) is now roaming with (copy of) the Constitution book. In the Shah Bano case, it was your party's government which overturned the judgement of the Supreme Court, which works as per the Constitution. Where was your respect for the Constitution then? You changed the SC ruling and deprived Muslim women of any security," said Modi.

In 1985, the SC had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the then-Congress government under PM Rajiv Gandhi overturned the judgement through an Act.

Modi said his government's 2019 decision to abolish the practice of instant triple talaq has given security to not only Muslim women, but their families too, as they used to remain tense about what will happen to their daughter if the husband gives her instant divorce.

"You never dared to stop triple talaq due to vote-bank politics. But, I am not worried about the vote bank. I don't run the country on the basis of victory or defeat in elections. I just wanted to give security to my Muslim daughters. I was able to save the lives of lakhs of women and their families with that decision," said Modi.

On the decades-long issue of Ram Temple, the BJP's star campaigner maintained its construction in Ayodhya should have started the very next day India got its independence in 1947.

"But, our country had to fight for the temple for 75 years. The Congress tried to even change laws to ensure it (temple) never comes up. It was finally built after an SC verdict. But, when the temple trust invited them (Congress) for 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony), they did not honour the invitation just to appease their vote-bank," claimed Modi.