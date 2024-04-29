Indian intelligence official, ex-RAW chief involved in Pannun assassination bid: US media report

NEW DELHI: An investigative report published by The Washington Post on Monday alleged the involvement of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official identified as Vikram Yadav in the assassination plot of Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. The report also suggested that the plan to assassinate Pannun had been approved by the then-chief of the intelligence agency, Samant Goel.

Pannun is a key leader in the Khalistan movement and serves as the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organisation advocating for a separate Sikh state. He has been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government.

The report says it is investigating a global surge in campaigns of cross-border repression as well as the global forces leading India and other countries to adopt such measures.

Until now, the only charges made public in the US with respect to the Pannun assassination case were against an alleged middleman named Nikhil Gupta, who has been accused of working at the behest of the Indian government. The indictment describes Gupta as an Indian drug and weapons trafficker recruited to engage a contract killer.

The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration has refrained from making charges against Yadav. However, the naming of the official in the middle of the ongoing election process in India has raised eyebrows.

"The assassination is a priority now," says the Washington Post report, quoting Yadav. According to the report, which cites last year's indictment, Yadav is alleged to have forwarded details about Pannun (which included his address in New York).

"Yadav’s identity and affiliation, which have not previously been reported, provide the most explicit evidence to date that the assassination plan—ultimately thwarted by US authorities—was directed from within the Indian spy service," says the report, adding that the operation was approved by the RAW chief at the time, Samant Goel.

"Higher-ranking RAW officials have also been implicated, according to current and former Western security officials, as part of a sprawling investigation by the CIA, FBI and other agencies that has mapped potential links to Modi's inner circle," the media report said.

That finding is consistent with accounts provided to The Washington Post by former senior Indian security officials who had knowledge of the operation and said Goel was under extreme pressure to eliminate the alleged threat of Sikh extremists overseas.

"US spy agencies have more tentatively assessed that Modi's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, was probably aware of RAW's plans to kill Sikh activists, but officials emphasised that no smoking gun proof has emerged," it said.

Quoting officials, The Washington Post said, the foiled assassination was part of an escalating campaign of aggression by RAW against the Indian diaspora in Asia, Europe and North America.

The alleged plot to kill Pannun in the US coincided with the June 18 fatal shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada's British Columbia province, in June last year.

That operation was also linked to Yadav, according to Western officials.

Both plots took place amid a wave of violence in Pakistan, where at least 11 Sikh or Kashmiri separatists living in exile and labelled terrorists by the Modi government have been killed over the past two years, the report said.