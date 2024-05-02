BJP benches Brij Bhushan Singh from UP's Kaiserganj seat, gives ticket to his son

LUCKNOW: Benching Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , the sitting MP from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) fielded his younger son Karan Bhushan in his place on Thursday.

Additionally, the party nominated Dinesh Pratap Singh, currently serving as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, to contest from Raebareli for the second time.

Significantly, in a much-awaited development, the ruling party ended the suspense by naming Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ’s younger son Karan in his place from Kaiserganj as Brij Bhushan is carrying the taint of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers during his tenure as the chairman of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).