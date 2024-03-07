Will they, won’t they? Rahul in Amethi, Priyanka in Rae Bareli

NEW DELHI: As the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress is set to meet on Thursday to decide the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, speculation is rife that the candidature of Gandhi siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively will be discussed in the meeting.

Though the central leadership is tight-lipped about the contest, sources said that there is a unanimous view in the party that Rahul Gandhi should contest from Amethi and Priyanka make her electoral debut from Rai Bareli, which was vacated by her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Another leader said that there is a possibility that only one of the siblings would contest the polls from either of the two seats. “There is a clamour from party workers in Amethi and Rai Bareli to field Rahul and Priyanka. However, there is also a view that the party will be spreading it too thin if both are in the fray. We know it is not an easy task in UP to challenge the mighty BJP. The CEC will discuss all the aspects threadbare and take a call,” said the leader, adding that the alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) is a booster for the party.

Speculations on Rahul Gandhi returning to his former constituency Amethi intensified on Wednesday after Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Singhal said that Gandhi’s candidature for Amethi would be announced soon.