BJP drops Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from UP's Kaiserganj seat, gives ticket to his son

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped sitting Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers, and gave the ticket for the seat to his son Karan Bhushan Singh, sources said.

Kaiserganj votes on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nomination is May 3.

While Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may have been denied the ticket, the fact that the seat's contest remains within the family shows how influential the Thakur leader and six-time MP is in the region and the party.