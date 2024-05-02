BJP drops Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from UP's Kaiserganj seat, gives ticket to his son

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped sitting Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers, and gave the ticket for the seat to his son Karan Bhushan Singh, sources said.
Kaiserganj votes on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nomination is May 3.
While Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may have been denied the ticket, the fact that the seat's contest remains within the family shows how influential the Thakur leader and six-time MP is in the region and the party.
Earlier, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh blamed the media for the delay in the announcement of his name as the BJP candidate for the seat.
Speaking to the media, Singh said, "It is for me to worry about the ticket. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people."
The president of the Wrestling Federation of India for over a decade, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit the headlines in 2023, when the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, accused him of sexually harassing women wrestlers and staged a massive protest in the national capital.
