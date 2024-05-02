Modi govt 'snatching away' reservation by 'blindly' implementing privatisation: Rahul

In 2013, there were 14 lakh permanent posts in the public sector, which by 2023 stood at 8.4 lakh, he said.

"By ruining top PSU's like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL etc., nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone -- these are the very posts which would have given the benefit of reservation," Gandhi said.

There is no count of the jobs that are being eliminated through the back door in institutions such as railways by giving government work on contract, he claimed.

"The 'privatisation' of the Modi model is a plunder of the country's resources, through which the reservation of the deprived is being snatched away," he alleged.

The Congress guarantees that it will strengthen the public sector enterprises and open the doors for employment for every section of the society by filling 30 lakh vacant government posts, Gandhi said.