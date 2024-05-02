PM Modi campaigned for a mass rapist, says Rahul Gandhi; seeks his apology

SHIVAMOGGA: Addressing the election rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi for supporting the 'mass rapist' on the stage in front of Karnataka.
"The PM should also apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal but mass rape," the former Congress President alleged.
The Prime Minister supported the mass rapist on the stage in front of Karnataka, he went on to add.
Rahul charged that every BJP leader was aware that Prajwal is a "mass rapist" and yet they supported him and the party formed an alliance with JD(S). The PM has insulted every woman of India, he proclaimed.
"The PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and all the BJP leaders should apologise to every woman of the country," he said, claiming that no leader in the world would have asked for votes for a "mass rapist".
"It is news worldwide that the PM solicited votes for a mass rapist. This is BJP's ideology. They are ready to form alliances and do anything for power," Gandhi said.
Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women and video recording them.
The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.
(With inputs from PTI)