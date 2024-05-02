PM Modi campaigned for a mass rapist, says Rahul Gandhi; seeks his apology

SHIVAMOGGA: Addressing the election rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi for supporting the 'mass rapist' on the stage in front of Karnataka.

"The PM should also apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal but mass rape," the former Congress President alleged.

The Prime Minister supported the mass rapist on the stage in front of Karnataka, he went on to add.