BJP, Congress, JD(S) trade barbs over obscene videos, sexual harassment charges against Prajwal Revanna

A political slugfest erupted between the Congress and BJP on Tuesday over allegations of sexual harassment and 'obscene videos' scandal involving NDA Lok Sabha candidate and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

And following pressure mounting from opposition parties as well as within the party, the JD(S) suspended the incumbent Hassan MP on Tuesday.

The BJP launched a fierce counter-attack against the Congress for delayed action in the case by the Karnataka government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders questioned the state government about why it did not take action against Prajwal despite being aware of the case for weeks and months.

The attack by the BJP came a day after the Congress took on the saffron party over the allegations against the leader of its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka.

Police on Sunday booked Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman who worked in their household.

Faced with the unrelenting attack from the Congress and other political parties, the JD (S) suspended Prajwal, minutes after the party core committee that met in Hubballi recommended his suspension to its national president, Deve Gowda.

"Videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly harassing women are widely in circulation on social media and media and this has caused huge embarrassment to the party and its leadership," the suspension order said.

Noting that the Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations, it said: "In this backdrop, as per JD(S)' party constitution and rules regarding breach of discipline and punishment, Prajwal Revanna has been suspended with immediate effect."

The suspension order, signed by party General Secretary K R Shivakumar, was released to the media following approval from the JD(S) national President.

Prajwal Revanna is not in the country and is said to have flown abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26.