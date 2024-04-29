Two JDS MLAs demand expulsion of Prajwal Revanna over sexual harassment charges

BENGALURU: As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began probing the sexual harassment charges against JDS MP and candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, JDS legislators have demanded his expulsion from the party.

JDS MLA from Mulbagal Samruddi Manjunath demanded Prajwal's expulsion in a series of tweets on social media. "After this incident was aired in news channels, every JDS party worker is embarrassed to face questions from the media. When as a JDS MLA, I am feeling so embarrassed, one can imagine the party workers' plight," he said. He said JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former CM and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy have to take suitable action now.

Further, Manjunath questioned the party leadership and asked what is important for them -- the political future of 19 JDS MLAs or their family members including HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna. "It's been more than 24 hours since the allegation against Prajwal and it is high time, party leaders expel him," he demanded.