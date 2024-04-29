Two JDS MLAs demand expulsion of Prajwal Revanna over sexual harassment charges

BENGALURU: As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began probing the sexual harassment charges against JDS MP and candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, JDS legislators have demanded his expulsion from the party.
JDS MLA from Mulbagal Samruddi Manjunath demanded Prajwal's expulsion in a series of tweets on social media. "After this incident was aired in news channels, every JDS party worker is embarrassed to face questions from the media. When as a JDS MLA, I am feeling so embarrassed, one can imagine the party workers' plight," he said. He said JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former CM and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy have to take suitable action now.
Further, Manjunath questioned the party leadership and asked what is important for them -- the political future of 19 JDS MLAs or their family members including HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna. "It's been more than 24 hours since the allegation against Prajwal and it is high time, party leaders expel him," he demanded.
Another JDS MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to former PM HD Deve Gowda demanding Prajwal's expulsion from the party. He said expelling him will save the party from further embarrassment.
Meanwhile, Prajwal's uncle Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru that this has caused embarrassment not just to him, but to the entire society. "Do not drag the entire Deve Gowda family here. We do not live under the same roof. Revanna and his family are different from ours," he added.
As on Monday evening, the JDS has not released any official communication and no action has been taken so far against Prajwal.
A case of sexual harassment was registered on Sunday against Prajwal and his father and former minister HD Revanna. The case was registered in Hassan's Holenarasipur police station based on a complaint by their cook.
The SIT, led by ADGP CID Bijay Kumar Singh, and comprising Additional Commissioner Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru SP Seema Latkar, has begun investigations into the case.