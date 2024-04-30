Prajwal Revanna suspended from JDS over sex scandal row

BENGALURU: After pressure mounted from Opposition parties and also within the party, JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP and candidate Prajwal Revanna who is facing sexual assault charges.

In its suspension order, JD (S) stated that alleged sexual harassment videos of Prajwal Revanna are being circulated in social media, causing damage to the dignity of JDS party and its leaders.

Further the order said that Congress government in the State has already constituted Special Investigation Team to conduct probe into the said alleged videos and SIT has already started its probe. "Under Article XXII- Breach of Discipline - 4 and Punishment-6 of JDS rules, Prajwal has been suspended from the party with immediate effect. This has been approved by the JDS National President" it stated.