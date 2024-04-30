Prajwal Revanna suspended from JDS over sex scandal row

BENGALURU: After pressure mounted from Opposition parties and also within the party, JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP and candidate Prajwal Revanna who is facing sexual assault charges.
In its suspension order, JD (S) stated that alleged sexual harassment videos of Prajwal Revanna are being circulated in social media, causing damage to the dignity of JDS party and its leaders.
Further the order said that Congress government in the State has already constituted Special Investigation Team to conduct probe into the said alleged videos and SIT has already started its probe. "Under Article XXII- Breach of Discipline - 4 and Punishment-6 of JDS rules, Prajwal has been suspended from the party with immediate effect. This has been approved by the JDS National President" it stated.
It can be noted, after the videos emergeded , several JDS legislators openly demanded their party leaders to suspend Prajwal from the party to avoid further embarassment.
While Congress leaders and workers were seen protesting against the Hassan MP across the state. JDS state president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy too openly condemned and said those who are guilty, they will be punished. He had also stated not to drag JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's family into this as this is an individual case.
Prajwal is reportedly in Germany and his father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna had said Prajwal will attend when is called for probe, and they are "not running away from this."
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance in Prajwal Revanna case and has asked the Karnataka Director General of Police to submit a detailed report within three days on the issue.