‘BJP stands with Matri Shakti’: Shah slams Karnataka govt for inaction in Prajwal Revanna case

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP stands with the “Matri Shakti” and slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for not acting on the complaints of alleged sexual misconduct against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Shah said the Karnataka government is answerable for the inaction in the case.

“The BJP’s stand is clear. We stand with ‘Matri Shakti’ and ‘Nari Shakti’. Narendra Modiji has a commitment to the country that any incident of insult to Nari Shakti anywhere will not be tolerated,” the home minister said.

“The Congress is trying to put the blame on us. But I want to ask whose government is it in Karnataka? It’s the Congress party government. The fake video must have come to your notice because it was released on time. Why has the Congress not taken actions so far? We don’t have to take actions as law and order is a state subject,” Shah said.

“Priyankaji is asking us questions. I want to tell her that instead of questioning me and Modiji, she should ask her Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister what their government is doing. Why is there no probe? We favour a probe,” he said.

He also said that the JD(S) has a core committee meeting on Tuesday and it would possibly take steps on the matter.

He said such incidents have no place anywhere and stringent measures should be taken. This is the BJP’s stand and there should not be any confusion about it, he categorically said.