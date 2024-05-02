Supreme Court mandates one-third reservation for women in SCBA posts

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Thursday mandated that a minimum of one-third of the posts in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) be reserved for women.

The apex court's order specifies that for this year, three executive members, two senior executive members, and the treasurer of the SCBA must be women. The court also directed that the post of SCBA Treasurer be reserved for women in the upcoming elections for the 2024–2025 term.

"The SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum in the country. The norms, eligibility conditions, membership, etc. cannot remain static for decades and timely reforms to meet the challenges that may confront the institution from time to time are required to be carried out," the SC bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan remarked in their order.

The top court also asked the SCBA's executive committee to invite suggestions from all members of the bar in this regard.

"Some of the posts in the Executive Committee must be reserved for women members of the bar. We, accordingly, direct that, including for the ensuing election, there shall be reservation for women members of the bar to the following effect: a minimum of one-third of the seats in the Executive Committee, i.e., three out of nine and a minimum of one-third out of the Senior Executive Members, i.e., two out of six," the bench said.

Speaking to TNIE, SCBA President Adish Aggarwala hailed the top court's order, calling it a "welcome step" for everyone in the bar.

"This order is a landmark order from the Supreme Court. We support and welcome the order wholeheartedly. It is a historical one for women, who practice law and need to be praised for their work. This is a victory for them," Aggarwala told TNIE.

The SCBA is a premiere body comprising practicing lawyers and Advocates-on-Record (AORs) of the Supreme Court and is responsible for upholding, maintaining and consolidating the constitutional values of democracy, rule of law and independence of the judiciary.