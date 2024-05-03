Accused in Salman house firing incident death: Post mortem confirms hanging, say cops

MUMBAI: The post mortem report of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bandra house of actor Salman Khan, confirmed he died of hanging as there are ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Thapan, who was held from Punjab along with his associate Sonu Bishnoi on April 26 and is accused of supplying firearms and bullets for the firing incident, was found dead in the lock-up of the Crime Branch in the commissionerate complex at Crawford Market on Wednesday.

He had allegedly hanged himself with a bed sheet in the toilet of the lock-up, as per police.