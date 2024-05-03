Bhima Koregaon case: Former DU professor Hany Babu withdraws bail plea from SC

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Friday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court citing a change in circumstances in the case. The SC took this into record and allowed his plea.

Babu's lawyer told the top court's two-judge bench, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, that he would move the High Court afresh seeking bail in the case.

Babu had moved the Supreme Court, filing an appeal, after his bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court in September last year.

The HC had rejected Babu's bail, after the NIA claimed that he is a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).