Bhima Koregaon case: Former DU professor Hany Babu withdraws bail plea from SC

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Friday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court citing a change in circumstances in the case. The SC took this into record and allowed his plea.
Babu's lawyer told the top court's two-judge bench, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, that he would move the High Court afresh seeking bail in the case.
Babu had moved the Supreme Court, filing an appeal, after his bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court in September last year.
The HC had rejected Babu's bail, after the NIA claimed that he is a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The Supreme Court in its order on January this year had granted the NIA two more weeks time to reply to the bail plea filed by Prof Babu, who is accused of inducting violence and attempting to disrupt peace in the peace among other charges.
Claiming innocence in the case, Babu had earlier told the High Court that the letters cited by NIA to implicate him in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case did not incriminate him.
The NIA in its chargesheet had claimed that a letter found on Babu's computer mentioned a conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi. Babu, however, denied it and said that the letter was not written by him or addressed to him. He claimed that the letter did not mention of any role by him in the alleged conspiracy.