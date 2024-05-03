Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rae Bareli seat is considered traditional pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seat for several decades.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi file nomination from Rae Bareli seat.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi file nomination from Rae Bareli seat.Photo | ANI
Online Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Rahul Gandhi as he filed papers.

Rae Bareli seat is considered traditional pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seat for several decades.

Besides Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi has contested Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad as well. Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad.

The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections, that is May 20.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi file nomination from Rae Bareli seat.
Feroze Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi: Rae Bareli's tryst with Congress
Congress
​Rahul Gandhi
Rae Bareli LS seat

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com