Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Rahul Gandhi as he filed papers.

Rae Bareli seat is considered traditional pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seat for several decades.

Besides Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi has contested Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad as well. Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad.

The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections, that is May 20.