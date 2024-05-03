'I would still want a Gandhi to fight from the seat,' says Congress's Amethi bet KL Sharma

AMETHI: Congress's Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma on Friday said he would rather a Gandhi fight from the seat, but he cannot refuse the party's order which asked him to fight the election.

Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded by the Congress from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat  a longstanding bastion of the Gandhi family, breached in 2019.

"Even today, I want the Gandhi family to contest the election from Amethi. But I consider it my duty to accept the order given by the family," Sharma told PTI at the Gauriganj Congress office here.