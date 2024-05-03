Debutants VS war horses in Bihar battle

PATNA: A keen contest between debutants and old warhorses is on the cards in Bihar as five of its seats go to the polls in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Though there are 54 contestants in the fray, the fight is mainly between BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance, the latter being a part of Opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, all the five seats—Madhepura, Supaul, Khagaria, Araria and Jhanjharpur—were won by the NDA. The moot question for the ruling alliance both at the centre and in the state is to retain the seats that it had clinched in the previous general elections when candidates had emerged victorious driving on the Modi wave.

The scene is a bit different now. It will not be a cake walk for the sitting MPs to retain their respective seats this time.