Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore; owns no car, residential apartment

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli on Friday, declared assets of more than Rs 20 crore in his papers, including gold worth Rs 4.2 lakh, but said he does not own any residential apartment or motor vehicle.

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 4,33,60,519 and mutual funds of Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and inherited assets worth Rs 2,10,13,598.

Gandhi, however, does not own any residential apartment.

While the Congress leader has declared Rs 55,000 cash in hand, he owns 333.3 grams of gold and jewellery (net gold 168.8 grams) worth Rs 4,20,850.

Gandhi has claimed that he does not own any cars or other vehicles, but has a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

The immovable assets include agricultural land at village Sultanpur, Mehrauli, New Delhi, measuring around 3.778 acres, which is jointly held by him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and commercial apartments (office space) in Signature Towers in Gurugram, measuring 5,838 square feet. The two commercial apartments are valued at around Rs 9.05 crore at their current market value.

He has declared that his source of income is MP's salary, royalty, rent, interest from bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds.

He has declared his total income for 2022–23 at Rs 1,02,78,680, compared to Rs 1,31,04,970 in 2021–22.