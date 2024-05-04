Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police adds criminal conspiracy charges to FIR

Beereddy is among the prominent members of the Congress' social media team and he is accused of being among those who uploaded the doctored video on social media and also shared it with other members of the party, according to officials.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a court here on Friday night and it sent him to three days in custody for further interrogation by the police's Special Cell.

The interrogation of Beereddy has started, the officials said.

Initially, the cell on a complaint from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the home ministry, had registered the FIR on Sunday under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 171G (false statement in connection with an election).

The FIR also has Information Technology (IT) Act's section 66C which deals with fraudulent or dishonest use of electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of a person.