Police set up team to probe woman's complaint against Bengal Governor, will speak to probable witnesses

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have constituted an inquiry team to probe a woman employee's allegation of sexual molestation by Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The team as part of its investigation will speak to probable witnesses over the next few days and has requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, the officer said.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office.

"We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available," the officer said.