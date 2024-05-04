Police to speak to witnesses in complaint against WB Guv; seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police inquiry team constituted to investigate a woman employee's allegation of sexual molestation by Governor CV Ananda Bose, will speak to the witnesses over the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The investigators, she said have already requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage.

"We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available," the officer said on Saturday.