Sonia tried to launch Rahul a number of times but failed in all attempts: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Addressing a public rally in Vansda of Valsad Lok Sabha constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Sonia Gandhi tried to launch and relaunch Rahul Gandhi a number of times but failed in all attempts. Why should you vote for a person who is unfit to lead?"

In the last 10 days, Shah has addressed three public rallies in tribal areas during his campaign in the state, the first in Panchmahal district. Vansda falls in the Dang district of South Gujarat and is dominated by tribals. Earlier in the day, Shah had also addressed a public rally in Bodeli town of Chhotaudepur district, which too is dominated by tribals.

"If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, Naxalite activities will increase in forest (tribal) areas. For a peaceful environment and development of the tribal belt, you should vote for the BJP and its candidate Dhaval Patel,” he said.