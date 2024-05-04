Sonia tried to launch Rahul a number of times but failed in all attempts: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Addressing a public rally in Vansda of Valsad Lok Sabha constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Sonia Gandhi tried to launch and relaunch Rahul Gandhi a number of times but failed in all attempts. Why should you vote for a person who is unfit to lead?"
In the last 10 days, Shah has addressed three public rallies in tribal areas during his campaign in the state, the first in Panchmahal district. Vansda falls in the Dang district of South Gujarat and is dominated by tribals. Earlier in the day, Shah had also addressed a public rally in Bodeli town of Chhotaudepur district, which too is dominated by tribals.
"If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, Naxalite activities will increase in forest (tribal) areas. For a peaceful environment and development of the tribal belt, you should vote for the BJP and its candidate Dhaval Patel,” he said.
Talking about tribal development during BJP rule, Shah said, "You need to vote for the party and candidate who can bring development in the tribal areas, eliminate Naxalism and supply water to the last door of the remotest village. Do you think the opposition has any such leader who can lead the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"
Appealing to voters to vote for the party that cares for them, he said that during BJP rule, potable water supply has reached the remotest tribal belt like Kaprada. He added that the Delhi-Mumbai Express highway passing through Valsad will directly benefit tribals and that the BJP government has built a 25 km bank along the sea shore protecting the habitat of tribals along the south west coast.
Shah also labelled the AAP an "urban Naxal party" and denounced the Congress and AAP coalition, alleging that Rahul Gandhi misled tribal communities about vaccination, resulting in fatalities.