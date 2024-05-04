TMC shares video accusing Suvendu of 'orchestrating' Sandeshkhali incidents, BJP calls it 'fake'

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released a video via social media, alleging that the incidents in Sandheshkhali were a BJP conspiracy to malign West Bengal before the Lok Sabha polls.

In the purported video, a man who identifies himself as the BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali is heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, "is behind the whole conspiracy."

The man in the video alleges that Adhikari directed him and other BJP leaders in the area to "instigate" three to four local women to make rape allegations against three TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh.

In the video, the man claimed that Adhikari himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was subsequently portrayed as a seizure by central agencies. Notably, the authenticity of the video posted by the TMC has not been verified.

Sharing the video via X, the TMC wrote: "From mass rape to arms seizure, every claim was bought and staged by none other than Suvendu Adhikari" and accused the BJP of leaving "no stone unturned to malign Bengal."

And quoting the party's post, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level. Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people."