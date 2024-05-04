TMC shares video accusing Suvendu of 'orchestrating' Sandeshkhali incidents, BJP calls it 'fake'
KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released a video via social media, alleging that the incidents in Sandheshkhali were a BJP conspiracy to malign West Bengal before the Lok Sabha polls.
In the purported video, a man who identifies himself as the BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali is heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, "is behind the whole conspiracy."
The man in the video alleges that Adhikari directed him and other BJP leaders in the area to "instigate" three to four local women to make rape allegations against three TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh.
In the video, the man claimed that Adhikari himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was subsequently portrayed as a seizure by central agencies. Notably, the authenticity of the video posted by the TMC has not been verified.
Sharing the video via X, the TMC wrote: "From mass rape to arms seizure, every claim was bought and staged by none other than Suvendu Adhikari" and accused the BJP of leaving "no stone unturned to malign Bengal."
And quoting the party's post, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level. Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people."
"The cat is out of the bag. The sinister plot of Modi-Shah, central agencies and their allies stands exposed," the TMC said, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Senior TMC leader Abhisekh Banerjee claimed on Saturday that the video vindicated the TMC's stand that the saffron party was behind the incidents.
In the press conference, Banerjee, who is considered number two in the TMC, alleged that to create grounds for the imposition of Article 355 in Bengal, Adhikari orchestrated the entire incident in Sandeshkhali.
Banerjee asserted that the honour of Bengali women were compromised by such allegations in Sandeshkhali, which he believes are aimed at maligning the state.
"I never thought the politics of Bengal would stoop so low to get votes. We have been saying from day one that a shameless attempt was made to malign Bengal ahead of the elections," he said.
He demanded that the BJP's top leadership apologise for "maligning" Bengal about Sandeshkhali within 48 hours.
The TMC national general secretary also wondered what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had mentioned Sandeshkhali incidents several times during his election rallies, will say now.
In his election rallies across the state, PM Modi has continued to criticise the TMC over what he claimed to be "apathy" towards the victims in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against the party's leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh.
Responding to the TMC's allegations, Adhikari said, "It is a fake and doctored video. It seems that the TMC sensed defeat (in the election) and is trying to divert attention. There have been hundreds of complaints by women of Sandeshkhali. "
BJP spokesman Shankudeb Panda said the TMC was unable to combat the swelling public anger over the Sandeskhlai incident. "The TMC is insulting women in Sandeshkhali and Bengal. Its leaders are uploading such a doctored video as it found no other way to combat the charges,” he said.
(With additional inputs for PTI)