CJI DY Chandrachud calls for global efforts to combat juvenile cybercrimes

NEW DELHI : Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said juvenile justice systems must recognise its vulnerabilities and enhance international cooperation by sharing best practices to tackle growing digital crimes involving minors.

The CJI made the observation in Nepal where he is on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha.

Addressing a gathering at the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice in Nepal, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, “When discussing juvenile justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society.”

He also pointed out that the children are often driven towards delinquent behaviour by complex societal challenges like economic disparities and social inequalities.

“Family breakdowns resulting from issues like domestic violence or poverty can leave children without the necessary guidance, making them more susceptible to negative influences,” the CJI noted.

Citing the “momo challenge” he said that it was a viral hoax that spread through social media platforms in 2019, targeting children and adolescents. This hoax purported a series of escalating dares, including self-harm or suicide, although it was later debunked.

“Its rapid dissemination highlights the susceptibility of juveniles to online dangers. There is a need for proactive measures to educate and safeguard young individuals in the digital age, emphasising digital literacy, responsible online behaviour, and effective parental guidance as crucial components in mitigating cyber-related risks,” Chandrachud said.

Highlighting that a holistic approach is needed and it was the need of the hour, the CJI said, the correlation between economic resources and juvenile delinquency needs to be addressed.

The CJI also appreciated the efforts of the Supreme Court of Nepal, the Secretariat of the Central Child Justice Committee, and UNICEF Nepal for organising a symposium that not only fosters discourse but underscores a collective commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children, who epitomise the future of innovation, growth, and humanity.