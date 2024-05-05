Congress' Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Khera further said in the party to which she had given more than 22 years of her life and worked with full honesty -- from the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) to the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) media department -- she had been facing such intense opposition because she could not stop herself from having a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"The opposition to my noble cause reached such a level that justice was denied in the incident that happened with me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office," Khera said in her letter in Hindi.

"I have always fought from every platform for the justice of others but, when it came to my own justice, I found myself defeated in the party," she said. Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, Khera said, she was deeply hurt.

"Hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party, I have taken this step today. With great pain, I am resigning the primary membership of the party and resigning from my post," Khera said.

"Yes, I am a girl and I can fight, and that is what I am doing now.

I will continue to fight for justice for myself and for the people of the country," she said in a post in Hindi on X along with the letter.