PM Modi's political history based on 'Hindu-Muslim dispute': Digvijaya Singh

RAJGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political history is based on the "Hindu-Muslim dispute" and he should do some soul-searching as to who is benefiting from it, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed.

Singh, who has been fielded by the Congress from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, also said that he was not satisfied with the recent Supreme Court ruling on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister spoke to PTI while campaigning in the rural areas of Raghogarh assembly segment that falls under Rajgarh parliamentary constituency.

"If you look at the political history of Modi ji, it is based on the Hindu-Muslim dispute. It would be better if Narendra Modi does some soul-searching as to who is benefiting from it and who all are suffering due to it," Singh said.

Polling will be held in Rajgarh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

Singh targeted the BJP for seeking votes on lines of caste and religion instead of real issues.

He asked, "Where are polls being fought on the basis of real issues?" The BJP has attacked the Congress over issues like inheritance tax. It has accused the Congress of planning to snatch the OBC quota to give it to Muslims as well as to "redistribute wealth to infiltrators".