SC sets aside HC order granting bail to police officer accused of raping minor

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court set aside the bail of a police officer accused of raping a minor Dalit girl who had come to the police station to register a sexual assault complaint in Uttar Pradesh.

The SC after cancelling the bail issued by the Allahabad High Court directed the accused to surrender immediately.

The apex court said that there is no reason to justify the grant of bail to the accused who was the Station House Officer (SHO) and allegedly grossly abused his office to commit "same heinous crime" of raping the minor victim.

Terming the situation as far worse, a two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar further directed authorities to send him to judicial custody after he surrendered.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the Association of Voluntary Action (AVA) also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) regarding the gang-rape case of the 13-year-old girl in UP’s Lalitpur, the Division Bench passed the order.