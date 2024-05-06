2023 Uttarakhand landslide occurred due to tectonic and human activities: Study

KOCHI: What caused the landslide at Joshimath in Uttarakhand towards the fag end of 2022 and early 2023?

The answers to this question were unlocked by two geophysicists from the Space Application Centre-Indian Space Research Organisation (SAC-ISRO) and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). The resultant paper that the duo has presented based on their extensive studies on the subject got international recognition when it was published in the May edition of the Geophysical Research Letters by the American Geophysical Union.

The research study, which was a collaborative work led by Dr Sreejith K M of SAC ISRO and Dr Sunil P S of the Department of Marine Geology and Geophysics, Cusat, found an alarming increase in the velocity of landslides in the Himalayan region.