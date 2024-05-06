Assam: AGP hopes to break LS poll jinx after 10 years

GUWAHATI: The last four of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on Tuesday with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) hoping to break the parliamentary election jinx after 10 years.

Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri are the four seats going to polls. The AGP, which is a BJP ally, is contesting from Barpeta and the Muslim-majority Dhubri seats.

The AGP’s Zabed Islam will take on the might of three-time sitting MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front and former minister Rakibul Hussain of the Congress in Dhubri.