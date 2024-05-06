Bengal school jobs scam: SC extends stay order on CBI probe till May 7

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended its earlier order and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to take any coercive action till May 7 (Tuesday) and continued its stay of the CBI probe against West Bengal government officers.

The matter had to defer its hearing due to paucity of time. It will be heard by the bench led by the CJI DY Chandrachud on May 7.

West Bengal government on April 24 had moved the top court by filing an appeal against the Calcutta High Court's order invalidating and cancelling the appointment of 25,753 teachers made by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run schools.

Challenging the Calcutta HC's order, the state government, in its appeal filed before the top court, said the HC cancelled the appointments "arbitrarily", without any proper reasoning.

In its last hearing on April 29, the apex court also took a humanitarian approach, and observed that taking away of jobs of about 25,000 persons was a serious thing however, it also maintained that the beneficiaries of the fraud have to be identified.

The top court, besided the CJI Chandrachud, also comprised of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, passed the interim order on April 29, after hearing the appeal filed by the state government.