Cars parked outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised; party blames BJP

AMETHI: About a dozen vehicles parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area here were allegedly damaged by some miscreants, the party said on Monday.
Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries.
Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were sent to the district hospital for treatment.
A complaint will be made to the Election Commission, Singh said. This is the result of the BJP's desperation, he added.
Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident was the result of state police's indifference.
Meanwhile, Gauriganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayank Dwivedi said the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.
In a statement on X, the Congress said," Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi, UP.
Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there.
There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged. The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident.
This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," the party wrote in a post.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the police of remaining inactive while BJP supporters engaged in unruly behaviour.
"Vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Amethi were vandalised. The police remained a silent spectator and the BJP workers continued with their hooliganism. The wind has changed, breaking vehicles will not solve the problem, BJP people!," she said.