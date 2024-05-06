Priyanka Gandhi to steer Amethi, Rae Bareli campaigning

NEW DELHI: Days after Congress announced the candidature of its former party chief Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and K L Sharma from Amethi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would spearhead the Lok Sabha campaign for both seats, considered as the pocket boroughs of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

According to sources, a blueprint for the campaign has been laid out in a meeting of the top leaders on Sunday in the capital.

The poll campaign will kick off on Monday. With two weeks left for the election to both seats, the party has limited time for campaigning, said leaders. A senior leader said that Priyanka Gandhi will be staying at a guest house in Rae Bareli to oversee the campaigns.

“She will hold ‘nukkad sabhas’, meetings, and door-to-door campaign programs. From booth management to outreach, everything would be handled by her,” said a leader. With its INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) cadres extending support in the two seats, the party may also hold a joint rally of the bloc.