Democracy and Constitution under severe strain, says Lalu

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people are apprehensive that Modi would abolish the Constitution and reservation if he returns to power for the third term after the Lok Sabha polls.

“This election is not about dying but about fighting for survival,” Lalu said.

The RJD chief claimed that 140 crore people of the country are also uncertain whether democracy would survive if Modi was voted back to power.

He said youths are uncertain about their job prospects if Modi becomes PM again. “(Youths are uncertain on) whether Agniveer scheme will be implemented in the police and central paramilitary forces and whether due demands of farmers will ever be met. Whether hatred and divisions in the society will increase and whether the autonomy of constitutional institutions be encroached upon in the third term of Modi.” he said.

Modi in his election rally in Darbhanga reminded people of Godhra training burning incident in which over 60 people were killed in 2002 and alleged that Lalu had tried to save those responsible for the killing of ‘Kar Sevaks’.

Responding to Lalu’s remarks, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan said the opposition with an intention to intimidate people was trying to create an impression that reservation and democracy would cease to exist and Constitution would be changed if NDA returns to power. “Whether there was any danger to democracy, Constitution and reservation during the last 10 years?” he asked.