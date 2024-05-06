MCC violation: FIR registered against Nadda, Amit Malviya and Vijayendra over social media post

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against BJP president J P Nadda, the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya and Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, police said on Monday.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on Sunday alleging violation of model code of conduct, they said.

They were booked under the sections of Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.