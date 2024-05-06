PM Modi back in Ayodhya with bhakti, roadshow

LUCKNOW: A huge crowd emerged to witness the 2-km roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday evening.
People lined up on both the sides of Rampath braving the sweltering heat since noon to get a glimpse of the PM who took darshan of Ram Lalla consecrated in the temple.
The entire temple town was painted or draped in hues of saffron, orange and yellow with cutouts of Modi popping up on the streets and faces of youths who stood patiently for more than two hours waiting for the special rath of the BJP leader.
Dividing Rampath into two sections, the administration allowed the crowd to gather till the divider, making more space for the crowd. People on both sides of the road showered rose petals on PM flanked by CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s Ayodhya candidate Lallu Singh, atop a decked up four-wheeler. Also the length of the roadshow was restricted to 2.2 kilometre and it culminated at Lata Mangeshkar chowk.
In another advantage the devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya and Ram temple from neighbouring districts and states were also keen on attending the roadshow through which the PM attempted to firm up the prospects of BJP candidates in Ayodhya and adjoining seats.
To avoid excessive overcrowding at a single spot and better crowd management, the entire holding area for Modi fans was divided into more than 50 separate blocks. Each block was barricaded to restrict flow of the pedestrians and stage performers remained at the forefront facing the route where roadshow took place.
A few metres ahead towards Hanuman Garhi, BJP workers and crowd stood waiting at the railings. Repeating slogans like ‘abki baar Modi Sarkar’ almost all individuals occupying the front row wore saffron BJP caps and stole with several holding large cutouts of Modi.
Earlier, addressing rallies in Etawah and Dhaurarha, PM , while reminding people of his humble background, questioned the “dynastic credentials and the legacy” of the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Claiming that Congress and SP are fighting the polls for their future generation, the PM said that he and CM Yogi Adityanath have no kids and both are working day in and day out for the children of countrymen.
‘Muslims close to BJP’
In Dhaurahra, Modi said Muslims have begun to understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc were using them as pawns. He said the community was coming along with the BJP after seeing the works done by the party