Muslims now stand with BJP; understood Congress, INDIA bloc using them as pawns: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, asserting that the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development carried out by the BJP.
Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Dhaurahra, Modi said that the poor and those belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities have also come to the BJP.
The PM also strongly criticized Congress and Samajwadi Party, emphasizing his humble background and questioning the dynastic credentials and legacy of the India Alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh.
While addressing massive poll rallies in Etawah and Dhaurarha, on Sunday, the PM said that while he would go into the history of nation as one ‘Chaiwala’ who broke the tradition of a Prime Minister’s son becoming the PM or CM, the legacy of Congress and SP leaders was related to affluence and political power games.
Both the constituencies will vote in Phase four polls on May 13.
The PM also held a 2-km roadshow in the temple town of Ayodhya after taking darshan of Ram Lalla late on Sunday evening.
It was his first visit to Ram temple after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.
Earlier, in Etawah, the PM said he was paving the way for the country not just for coming five years but for the next 25 years adding that “Modi may not be there, this country will always remain till eternity,” he said.
Claiming that both Congress and SP were fighting the ensuing polls for their future generation, the PM said that he and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had no kids and both were working day in and day out for the children of countrymen.
“While my legacy is associated with every Indian, some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Etawah as their rightful citadels and some others (read Congress leaders) regard Amethi-Rae Bareli as their personal estates. But Modi's legacy is all about a pucca house for the poor, a toilet for women, electricity, gas, water, free grains, free healthcare, a National Education Policy,” asserted the PM.
Taking a dig at the SP, the PM said that those who claimed to be the ‘messiah’ of Yadavs could not find a Yadav outside the SP’s first family to give ticket in ensuing Lok Sabha polls. On the contrary, in the BJP, any Karyakarta could reach the highest positions, he added.
Notably, the SP has fielded five members of Yadav clan across UP this time including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, his wife Dimple from Mainpuri, his cousins Akshay from Ferozabad, Aditya from Badaun and Dharmendra from Azamgarh -- all of them come from Yadav clan.
The PM also remembered SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who had wished him with victory in 2019.
Reiterating his stand over reservation to SC, ST and OBC, the PM while claiming that the Congress manifesto had the imprints of Muslim League as the grand old party had a design to rob the Dalits and OBC of their 27 per reservation and hand it over to their ‘vote bank’ on religious line as was done in Karnataka.
“Till the time Modi is alive, he will not let these parties succeed in their designs,” he said adding that the opposition was spreading lies about the Constitution and provisions of reservation.
Realising that Etawah has dominant Yadav population, the PM brought the issue of his diving deep into the sea and worshipping the undersea Dwarika shrine saying how could the ‘Yaduvanshis’ join hands with those who mocked him for underwater prayers.
"Those in UP, who say they are Yaduvanshi, the leader who takes the benefits of being a Yaduvanshi, I want to ask him, how can he sit with a party which insults Lord Krishna? How can you have an agreement with them?" asked the PM adding: “While criticizing Modi, they have begun to disrespect Lord Krishna's worship. Initially, they claimed there was nothing beneath the sea in Dwarka. Now, they ridicule Lord Krishna's worship, showing no respect for our faith,” he said.
In Dhaurahra in Sitapur, Modi said Muslims had started understanding that were being used as pawns and started coming along the BJP after seeing the development done by it.
He also said that the poor and those belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities had distanced themselves from the Congress and the opposition alliance, and come to the BJP.
"Politics of appeasement has become compulsory for the existence of 'shehzade' of SP and Congress," he said in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
The PM appreciated the UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the marked improvement in law and order situation and overall transformation of the state for good.
Slamming the opposition for defaming indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, the PM said that they got themselves vaccinated secretly but sparked fear among people by calling it BJP vaccine which was unsafe.