Muslims now stand with BJP; understood Congress, INDIA bloc using them as pawns: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, asserting that the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development carried out by the BJP.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Dhaurahra, Modi said that the poor and those belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities have also come to the BJP.

The PM also strongly criticized Congress and Samajwadi Party, emphasizing his humble background and questioning the dynastic credentials and legacy of the India Alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing massive poll rallies in Etawah and Dhaurarha, on Sunday, the PM said that while he would go into the history of nation as one ‘Chaiwala’ who broke the tradition of a Prime Minister’s son becoming the PM or CM, the legacy of Congress and SP leaders was related to affluence and political power games.

Both the constituencies will vote in Phase four polls on May 13.

The PM also held a 2-km roadshow in the temple town of Ayodhya after taking darshan of Ram Lalla late on Sunday evening.