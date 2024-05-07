PM Modi asking for '400-plus' seats as BJP intends to change Constitution, end reservation: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the real intent of the BJP is to change the Constitution and end reservation, and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party's leaders are asking for "400-plus" seats.

The opposition party also hit out at the prime minister over his remark that the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict would be overturned if the Congress came to power.

"The distraught prime minister today said the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Mandir will be overturned if the Congress forms the government. He forgot that the Congress remained firm on its stand that if this dispute was not resolved through mutual reconciliation, the court's decision would be final. The BJP kept changing its stand every three-four years," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Khera also claimed that the BJP was threatening opposition and independent leaders against contesting elections as was seen in Surat and Indore.

The Congress leader added that even in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's constituency of Gandhinagar, candidates who don't even have the remotest chance of winning were getting threats to withdraw their nominations.

He alleged that several BJP leaders, including Anant Kumar Hegde, Jyoti Mirdha, Diya Kumari and Arun Govil, have said they want to change the Constitution.