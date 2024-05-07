Zero tolerance for Prajwal Revannas: PM Modi on sexual assault case

JD (S) MP representing Hassan constituency and former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexually abusing a large number of women and shooting videos of the same.

The Congress government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Prajwal has fled the country. A blue corner notice has been issued against him.

It was reported that HD Deve Gowda held deliberations with legal experts to chalk out a strategy to set up a strong defence for his grandson who finds himself in the midst of a major sex assault case this election season.

Modi added that thousands of videos wouldn't have been recorded in a single day, suggesting that they were likely captured during the period when JD (S) was in alliance with Congress. These videos, he noted, were made during their time in power and subsequently released during the election after a particular community – Vokkaligas, exercised their franchise.