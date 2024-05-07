H D Revanna fails to get relief, bail plea hearing adjourned

BENGALURU: MLA H D Revanna, who is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.

The 66-year-old former Minister was arrested by the SIT on Saturday in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded to police custody till May 8.

The court had on Saturday turned down his anticipatory bail plea.