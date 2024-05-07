PM Modi congratulates EC for conducting first two phases of LS polls almost violence-free

"As a voter from Gujarat, I have been voting here (Nishan School) for the last many years, and our Amitbhai (Shah) is the BJP candidate from here," Modi said.

"Today is the day of celebration of democracy. I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and officials involved in conducting the first two phases of polls almost violence-free. In the past, violence during elections was very common," he said.

Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a voter-friendly manner.

"The conduct of our election, our election management is such that it can be a learning process for other democracies. Big universities of the world should carry out a case study on the Indian elections," he said.

"This year, almost 64 countries in the world are going to polls. There should be a comparison of elections between India and other countries. This year's festival of democracy is not only in India but around the world," Modi said.

Modi congratulated the Election Commission for adopting good poll practices from the world in the elections in India.

He also lauded the EC for adopting modern technology for conducting the polls.

Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.