With Rahul not contesting from Amethi, BJP and Congress chalk out fresh strategy

LUCKNOW: After KL Sharma was announced as the Congress candidate from Amethi instead of Rahul Gandhi, both the BJP and Congress have gone back to the drawing board to chalk out their strategy afresh.

BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who had been launching attacks on Rahul during her campaign in Amethi, has now changed gear.

BJP sources in Amethi said Smriti Irani’s team is now focusing more on door-to-door campaigning in a bid to reach out to people to explain the benefits of welfare schemes of the central government delivered in the constituency. The saffron brigade, with an eye on each and every voter, has deployed ‘Panna Pramukhs’ allocating each a certain number of voters to focus on and convince them to vote in favour of the ‘lotus’.

Moreover, the party has also deployed teams of the Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (youth wing) to hold mass contact drives among women and youth of the constituency, respectively. Even the party's social media team is working round the clock.

On the other hand, the Congress has appointed former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to oversee the party’s campaign in Amethi. The party has planned at least 20 street meetings daily covering at least 500 villages till May 18.

Moreover, the party is planning to organise a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the constituency in the near future. According to sources, the party is drawing up a strategy akin to what was planned for former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi when she was contesting from Amethi in 1999.