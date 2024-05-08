19-year-old Mumbai man dies after eating shawarma; vendors arrested

MUMBAI: Police have arrested two vendors following the death of a 19-year-old man after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from their stall in Mumbai, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, bought the food item from the stall of the accused in Trombay area on May 3, the official said on Tuesday.

On May 4, Bhokse suffered from stomach ache and vomiting and went to a municipal hospital nearby to get medical treatment.

He later again felt unwell following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5.

A doctor treated him and sent him home, the official from Trombay police station said.