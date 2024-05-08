AstraZeneca withdraws Covid-19 vaccine globally, months after admitting rare side effects

In India and other low-and-middle-income countries, it was manufactured and supplied under Covishield by the Serum Institute of India (SII) through a licence from the university and the Swedish-British drugmaker.

In its statement, AstraZeneca said, “As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. This surplus has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.”

The vaccine was superseded by updated vaccines that tackle new variants, the pharma company said.

Prof. K. Srinath Reddy, honorary distinguished professor at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said Covid vaccines have to be judged by their ability to stimulate a protective response against the currently circulating forms of the virus to prevent serious disease.

“The original AstraZeneca vaccine no longer meets those criteria,” he told this paper. “The complication of thrombotic disorders being triggered as a rare adverse effect of virus vector vaccines also makes other vaccines the preferred option,” he added.

However, he said, there is no risk to those who took the vaccines in India. “The risk is not reported after a long gap in time. It is a relatively early phenomenon- a few weeks after injection,” he added.

The government, the Union Health Minister and the Indian pharma company is yet to comment on the global withdrawl announced by AstraZeneca.

In India, 1,74,93,57,213 doses of Covishield have been administered.

The vaccine maker has denied that the decision to withdraw Covishield is linked to the court case where it accepted that Covishield can "in very rare cases, cause TTS or Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome".

TTS causes blood clots and a low blood platelet count in humans and has been linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK.

The company voluntarily withdrew its “marketing authorisation” in the European Union, adding that the vaccine was no longer being produced and could no longer be used. Similar withdrawals will be made across other countries that have been using the vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant is facing a 100 million pound lawsuit in UK over claims that the Covid jab caused deaths and injuries to several people.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association (IMA) COVID Task Force, said, The side effects from the vaccine was a known fact since rollout. “The extremely rare outcome of TTS was acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021. One cannot generalize rare outcomes, these are exceptions and not the rule.”