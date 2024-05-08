Do they have guts to snap ties with Congress: Modi challenges INDIA constituents after Pitroda's remarks

RAJAMPET: Slamming Congress' "divisive mindset," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed its leader Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks, and asked if a key ally of the national party, the DMK will snap ties with it for Tamil culture and pride.

Addressing an election rally here, he alleged Congress was cut off from its roots, wants to divide the country for power and wondered what has befallen the national party.

"A big leader has displayed the divisive mindset of Congress. What the man very close to Gandhi family and the biggest advisor of shehzada said is very shameful," he said in an obvious reference to Pitroda's comments.

"Congress feels those in north eastern India look like Chinese. Can the country accept things like this? Congress feels people in the south look like Africans, will they accept this," he asked, referring to Pitroda's controversial remarks.