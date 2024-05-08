My only religion is to serve people with empathy: Amethi Congress candidate KL Sharma

AMETHI: The announcement of the name of Kishori Lal Sharma as Congress candidate from Amethi against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took many by surprise both in the Congress and BJP camps as they had expected Rahul Gandhi to be in the fray from his bastion which he had lost in 2019.

“I am confident of my victory as the top party leaders will come here to campaign for me. I am the same Kishori Lal who had come to Amethi with Rajiv Gandhi in 1983. I have learnt from the Gandhi family that my sole aim and the only religion is to serve people with empathy and compassion,” says the Congress candidate adding that he takes pride in getting selected by the Gandhis for Amethi.

For Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma is not an unknown face. Those aware of Amethi politics know him as the manager and representative of the Gandhis since 1983 when the then Amethi MP Rajiv Gandhi had brought him along as a soldier of the youth brigade. Many in Amethi remember him from the days when he used to pedal a cycle around Amethi. They saw him as a common man and a Gandhi loyalist who has been entrusted with the tough task of taking on the sitting MP Smriti Irani.

On the challenge from his rival, KL Sharma sounds confident of the support of people, who he claims, have accepted the decision of the Congress high command that a person among them has got the ticket in Amethi. “I consider myself as the sewak of Gandhis,” he says.

Local Congress leaders see it as a strategic move by the party not to let the Amethi election turn into a Smriti vs Rahul contest. They want it to be an issue based poll and feel Smriti Irani is no match for the stature of Rahul Gandhi despite his 2019 loss.