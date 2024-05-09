Congress slams PM for Adani-Ambani jibe

NEW DELHI/RAE BARELI: In response to PM Modi’s charge that Rahul Gandhi has “stopped talking about Adani and Ambani,” the Congress leader posted a video on X, saying the PM should ask CBI and ED to probe the charges of Congress receiving money from the top industrialists.
“Namaskar Modi ji, are you a little nervous? Usually you talk of Adani-Ambani behind closed doors; it’s the first time you’ve referred to them in public. And you even know they give cash in tempos – is this from personal experience? Do one thing – send the CBI and ED to them, get them investigated as soon as possible. I assure the nation once more – the money Narendra Modi has given to them, we will give to the poor.”
Meanwhile, at Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Modi of having a nexus with industrialists as he allegedly waived their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.
She also alleged that the entire BJP machinery was engaged in spreading “lies” about her brother.
While camping in Rae Bareli to oversee Rahul’s poll campaign, Priyanka made the reference of PM’s remarks that the Congress should explain to people why it had stopped raising the ‘Ambani-Adani’ issue as its ‘Shehzada’ used to do for the past five years.
Responding to the tirade, Priyanka said: “Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani…He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day.”
“You must understand that PM Modi has waived Rs 16 lakh crore of big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi ji’s money. That is the country’s money,” she said at public meetings while campaigning for Rahul.
“BJP leaders are not talking about real issues such as inflation and unemployment. They will come here and speak about religion, caste, temples and mosques without mentioning real problems,” she said.
Flaying the government on the issue of unemployment, she claimed that 30 lakh posts were lying vacant at the Centre under the BJP government. “The BJP does not bring schemes to remove unemployment instead brings schemes to defeat your expectations.”
She claimed that her family had been associated with Rae Bareli since the days of Indira Gandhi. “In electing Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli will get two MPs - her brother and she, who will always solve your problems,” she assured the people.