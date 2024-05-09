Congress slams PM for Adani-Ambani jibe

Meanwhile, at Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Modi of having a nexus with industrialists as he allegedly waived their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

She also alleged that the entire BJP machinery was engaged in spreading “lies” about her brother.

While camping in Rae Bareli to oversee Rahul’s poll campaign, Priyanka made the reference of PM’s remarks that the Congress should explain to people why it had stopped raising the ‘Ambani-Adani’ issue as its ‘Shehzada’ used to do for the past five years.

Responding to the tirade, Priyanka said: “Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani…He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day.”

“You must understand that PM Modi has waived Rs 16 lakh crore of big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi ji’s money. That is the country’s money,” she said at public meetings while campaigning for Rahul.