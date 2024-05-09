Haryana: Congress seeks time to meet governor, Hooda says 'minority' govt should resign

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Thursday sought time to meet the Haryana governor in the wake of the situation arising out of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the BJP government, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying the "minority" dispensation should resign on moral grounds.
Seeking time for its delegation to meet on Friday, a letter written by the Congress to the governor's office said that it wants to present a memorandum regarding the present political situation in the state.
It said that a Congress delegation led by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and B B Batra, chief whip CLP, and other Congress leaders want to meet the governor on May 10.
Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state on Tuesday, after which the opposition claimed that it had reduced the government to a minority in the state assembly.
However, Chief Minister Saini again asserted that his government was not in trouble.
Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress.
The 90-member Haryana assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant.
The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House.
INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party has one member each.
THe Independent MLAs are six.
The government has the support of two of the Independent legislators.