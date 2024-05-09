Haryana: Congress seeks time to meet governor, Hooda says 'minority' govt should resign

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Thursday sought time to meet the Haryana governor in the wake of the situation arising out of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the BJP government, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying the "minority" dispensation should resign on moral grounds.

Seeking time for its delegation to meet on Friday, a letter written by the Congress to the governor's office said that it wants to present a memorandum regarding the present political situation in the state.

It said that a Congress delegation led by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and B B Batra, chief whip CLP, and other Congress leaders want to meet the governor on May 10.

Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state on Tuesday, after which the opposition claimed that it had reduced the government to a minority in the state assembly.

However, Chief Minister Saini again asserted that his government was not in trouble.